TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.99. 235,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.19. The firm has a market cap of C$49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.88.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

