Telcoin Trading Up 39.9% This Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $146.02 million and $1.58 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

