Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,373. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 341,064 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 117,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.