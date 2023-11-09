Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 6,368 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

