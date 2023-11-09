Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 6.9%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.08. 146,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 915,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDC

Teradata Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $339,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,783,994.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,324 shares of company stock worth $3,746,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after buying an additional 1,342,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $49,344,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $48,085,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.