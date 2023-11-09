Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.17 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.