Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 3,816 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

