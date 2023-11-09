The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,029. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.