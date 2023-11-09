The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 4,377 Shares

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,377 shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $20,878.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,031.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GGT opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

