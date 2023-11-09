The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GEO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 146,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The GEO Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.