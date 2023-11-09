The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GS opened at $324.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

