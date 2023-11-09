The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

HCKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,496. The company has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

