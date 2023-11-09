The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.11. 161,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,920. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.32. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.74 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

