The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 153.0% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 487,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 673,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,176,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.79. 165,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,184. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

