The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

