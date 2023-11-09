The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

WMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 232,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,550. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.32.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.