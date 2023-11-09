Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $454.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.88 and its 200 day moving average is $518.87.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.