Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0458 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $290.47 million and $28.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00023897 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,341,401,101 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

