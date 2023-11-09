Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Holdings Decreased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,063 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after buying an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $7,391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 173.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 256,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

