Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Shares of MODG opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 832,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,629,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $93,883,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,824,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

