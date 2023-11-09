Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s previous close.

MODG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.7 %

MODG opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

