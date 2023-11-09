Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$68.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.50. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.
Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
