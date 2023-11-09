Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$68.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.50. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$83.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.71.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

