TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Announces Dividend Increase – $35.00 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 35.00 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $954.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $856.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $598.00 and a 52-week high of $958.87.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,068,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.