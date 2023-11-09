TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $895.21 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $581.78 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $856.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.94.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

