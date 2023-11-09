TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.00-$32.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $31.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $31.00 to $32.94 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $895.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $856.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.94. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $581.78 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $947.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock valued at $33,770,866. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $58,873,000. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

