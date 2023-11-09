TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $31.00 to $32.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $31.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion to $7.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $895.21 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $581.78 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $856.83 and a 200-day moving average of $845.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $947.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 96.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 236.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.