TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $968.91 and last traded at $962.83, with a volume of 69078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $895.21.

The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $947.71.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $856.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

