Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,029. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 227,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,527,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 127,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

