Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 29th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.2 %

TNL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 31,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.