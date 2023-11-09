TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NYSE THS opened at $39.25 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

