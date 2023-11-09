Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.99. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$9.03 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$166.65 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6303155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

