Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTC:TRFPF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

