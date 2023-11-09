Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTC:TRFPF opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $16.60.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
