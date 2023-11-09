Tronox Holdings plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Tronox has increased its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 79.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 597.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.