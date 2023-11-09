TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-$2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. TTEC has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

