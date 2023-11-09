TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.16

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 12085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $907.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

