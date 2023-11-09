Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 170.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

