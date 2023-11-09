TXO Partners L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 27th

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in TXO Partners by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TXO Partners by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

