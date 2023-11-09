TXO Partners L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 27th

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

TXO Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

TXO Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

TXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

