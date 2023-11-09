uCloudlink Group (UCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. uCloudlink Group has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
uCloudlink Group Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 4,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
