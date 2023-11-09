Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

