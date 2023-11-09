Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.97 billion. Under Armour also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.47-0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an inline rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $17,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,728,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 1,304,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 1,109,408 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

