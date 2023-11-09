Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00013965 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $156.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00201563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.21367957 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 850 active market(s) with $178,123,969.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

