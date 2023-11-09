United Homes Group (UHG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.
United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.09 million for the quarter.
United Homes Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of UHG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,002. United Homes Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.
