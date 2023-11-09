United Homes Group (UHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 10th.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter.

UHG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. United Homes Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

