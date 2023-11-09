United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.18% of United States Oil Fund worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 66.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 310.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of USO opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.