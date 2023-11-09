Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,851 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $33,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.34. 19,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

