UWM Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect UWM to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 933,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $495.35 million, a PE ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. UWM had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $587.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.01 million. Analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWM

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.