V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,393 shares during the quarter. V.F. comprises approximately 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of V.F. worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

V.F. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.18%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

