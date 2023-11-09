Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Valaris Price Performance

NYSE VAL traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 174,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

