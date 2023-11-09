Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter.

Valaris Stock Performance

NYSE:VAL traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.23 and a beta of 1.32. Valaris has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

